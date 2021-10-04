Jamalco makes 150 acres of land available to South Manchester small farmers

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Farmers in South Manchester are set to benefit from a major initiative involving bauxite company Jamalco.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Robert Chin, has disclosed that Jamalco will be making approximately 150 acres of land available for lease to small farmers at what he described as peppercorn rates.

In addition, Jamalco will be spearheading the planting of 60 acres of cassava before leasing the holdings to small farmers. In other words, “Jamalco will be doing the hard work, they will plant the crop then lease it to the farmers,” Chin explained as he made his recent contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

“Excellent news for farmers in Manchester Southern,” he added.

Chin also shared that his constituents are set to benefit from two greenhouse projects that are currently under construction, one in Manningsfield and the other in Farenough.

“A unique feature of these projects is that they will have their own water harvesting facility,” he said.

The Member of Parliament said Jamalco has also committed to rehabilitating the Harmons main road, a commitment he expects the company to honour in the near future. However, the MP acknowledged that a recent massive fire at Jamalco's Clarendon-based plant could put that project on the backburner.

“We enjoy an excellent working relationship with Jamalco. They continue to make an effort at being a good corporate citizen, giving back to the communities in which they operate,” Chin noted.

Meanwhile, the first term MP said he anticipates that Newport will become the first major town in the constituency.

“There are already plans to build a civic type centre in the town square on 12 acres of lands donated by Alpart. The expansion of existing businesses and the establishment of new businesses will contribute to the restoration and development of this town,” Chin said. He noted that the Newport division remains the only one in the constituency that is without a high school and said this will be incorporated in the development plan.

Chin also took a swipe at the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) blaming its representatives for the under development of the constituency.

“Madam Speaker, the constituency was ruled by one party for 31 years and if there is one word that I can use to describe the constituency it is 'underdeveloped',” Chin said.

He cited that there are no major towns, no factories, no financial institutions, no pharmacies, no major employer of labour, Western Union or other remittance services.

“Not even an ATM in the constituency”.

Chin welcomed the Alligator Pond Beach Development, an initiative spearheaded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, which has allocated $189 million for the first phase of the project.

“This is a welcomed investment as Alligator Pond is already considered to be a tourism zone. It is expected that Coast Road from Alligator Pond to Guts River (will) be developed into a busy tourist zone with villa type accommodations in the hills overlooking the sea and in the short term a docking port for cruise ships so that when the Tourism Minister introduces 'Cruise Around the Island' stopping at the several ports, Alligator Pond can be included,” said Chin.

He cited that Alligator Pond is already a fishing village and plans are well advanced to introduce cage fishing in the sea. This, Chin said will manage the type of fish harvested, increase supplies and reduce the need to supply the tourism industry with imported fish.