Jamalco making rebuilding progress after fire

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Bauxite company Jamalco says there has been steady progress in the plant's rebuilding efforts following a massive fire in August that destroyed its powerhouse.

According to the company, the August 22 fire, affected roughly 50 per cent of the powerhouse which supplies power, steam and compressed air to the refinery operations.

The refinery said its losses are estimated at US$500,000 per day.

In a statement today, company said that the work to implement the first phase of the project to restart its operation is moving steadily and Jamalco's partners, Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) and Noble Group are pleased with the progress made so far.

Chairman of CAP, Norman Reid, noted that tremendous strides have been made and he credits the fast pace at which the work is progressing to the knowledge and diligence of the employees.

“I was delighted with the work done when I did the last walk through. We are also encouraged by the support that Jamalco is receiving from its business partners including Jamaica Fire Brigade, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the communities,” he said.

Reid also noted that it is evident that all stakeholders are anxious to see the plant restart as quickly as possible.

The CAP Chairman noted that he is optimistic that the refurbished plant will reflect the sweat and tears of everyone involved in the restorative process. “I think we are going to be more efficient, and our directors will certainly have a much better understanding of the business.”

Executive Chairman of Noble, Matt Hinds, said that if Jamalco is able to restart the operations and transition to the rebuilding stage it would be transformative.

“We need to unlock the reconstruction process now to move forward to recovery and rebuilding and Noble will provide all the support to get it done,” he said.

''We are going to build Jamalco, and we are going to come back better. In the long run it's going to be a good milestone with a long and successful history.”

Hinds also expressed relief that no one was injured considering the magnitude of the fire.

It is estimated that it will take some 18 to 24 months to complete the installation of the new powerhouse.

While expressing confidence in the Jamalco team, Hinds commended the employees for the hard work displayed so far.

Hinds, along with other representatives of Noble, visited Jamaica recently for high level discussions with Mining Minister, Robert Montague, and members of the CAP Board on how to fast-track Jamalco's restoration activities.