Jamalco powerhouse extensively damaged in fire, company says

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Bauxite company Jamalco says its powerhouse was extensively damaged in a fire that broke out in that section of its refinery in Hayes, Clarendon on Sunday.

In a news release, the company said the fire began at approximately 3:00pm, and four units from the Jamaica Fire Brigade supported Jamalco's fire department to extinguish the blaze and to assist with the cooling down operations.

It said no one was seriously injured in the incident but seven employees who suffered from smoke inhalation were treated at Jamalco's medical facility.

“Based on an initial assessment, significant damage has been done to the powerhouse. A full assessment of the damage will be done in coming days to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the full extent of the damage,” stated the company in the release.

Jamalco mines bauxite and refines it into alumina which is exported from its Rocky Point Port. It is a joint venture between General Alumina Jamaica Limited (a member of the Noble Group) and Clarendon Alumina Production Limited, a state-owned company.

The company's powerhouse produces power, compressed air and steam for the refining operations.

Videos and photos circulated on social media showed billows of dark smoke, mixed with flames, blanketing the plant.