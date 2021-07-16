Janice Miller appointed Jamaica's Ambassador to Caricom

Janice Miller appointed Jamaica's Ambassador to CaricomFriday, July 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the appointment of Janice Miller as Ambassador of Jamaica to the Caribbean Community (Caricom), effective June 30, 2021.
Speaking on the appointment, Johnson Smith said: “I am pleased with the appointment of Ambassador Miller, whose commitment to realising the goals of regional integration is laudable. She is a seasoned diplomat who is fully equipped to seek the best for both Jamaica and Caricom in negotiations and deliberations, in particular, at the Caricom Committee of Ambassadors. Ambassador Miller has come full circle so to speak, having begun her professional journey at the Caricom Secretariat.”
In her virtual presentation of Letters of Credence to the Secretary-General of Caricom, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Ambassador Miller said, “I am determined to amplify Jamaica's commitment and vision for the region's success. More can be done to deepen integration and to strengthen mechanisms within Caricom, and I am looking forward to contributing to the work at hand.”
Ambassador Miller is currently the under-secretary for bilateral, regional and hemispheric affairs at the ministry. She returned to Jamaica in 2020 upon completion of her tour of duty as Jamaican High Commissioner to Canada (2014-2020).
Ambassador Miller is a Chevening Scholar who pursued the Foreign Service Programme at Oxford University. She holds a Masters of Philosophy Degree in International Relations from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.
Her Bachelor of Arts (first class honours), is in History, French and Politics from the University of the West Indies, Mona. She has also received training in public administration, policy analysis and strategic planning.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy