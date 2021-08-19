Japan renovates $14m Transition House for abused women in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican women seeking to leave abusive relationships will have a renovated transition facility that will assist them in moving on with their lives.

The St Andrew residence, owned by Women's Incorporated (Women's Inc), was renovated by the Embassy of Japan in Jamaica at a cost of $14 million.

The Women's Leadership Initiative partnered with CIBC First Caribbean Bank to furnish the premises.

According to First Secretary and Director of Economic Affairs and Cooperation at the Embassy of Japan, Noriko Oshima, the Transition House was funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects of Japan.

Oshima said the initiative seeks to strengthen Jamaica's capacity to respond to the needs of health and emergency care, education, community development, agriculture and other critical areas such as gender affairs.

The premises took just over two years to renovate after a contract was signed in February 2019, when the Embassy of Japan was made aware of Women's Inc's effort to launch the transition facility.

“Today, we are indeed pleased to witness the handing over of this facility that was designed to provide a safe environment to the survivors and victims of gender-based violence, who have nowhere to go except to remain in their household and living situation where they may continue to have challenges,” Oshima said.

“While at this transition house, the female residents are expected to live without risk of harm. Simultaneously, they will be able to take training classes in skills that empower them going forward.

“Locally, Japan provided funding support to tackle the issue of gender-based violence because the guiding principle of Japan's development cooperation is human security. This concept makes provision for the right of individuals to live happily and in dignity, free from fear and want, through their protection and empowerment,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Director, National Shelter Programme at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Dr Tamika Peart delivered a message on behalf of Gender Minister Oliver 'Babsy' Grange, who had another engagement and was not able to attend.

According to Grange in the message, the renovated premises is a critical component in the process of eliminating gender-based violence against women in Jamaica.

Grange said the facility is in line with the ministry's new unit established to provide a coordinated approach to rescue women who are living in a violent relationship.

“This will be most useful for women and children to regroup from domestic violence,” Grange said.

Executive Director of Women's Inc, Joyce Hewett, said the entity continues to expand the services and assistance to abused women throughout the country.

She said the facility first housed prostitutes who were being abused before the first crisis centre was established elsewhere in the Corporate Area for women in abusive relationships, with another now in Montego Bay.

She said the premises had fallen into disrepair and with the need for a facility for women in between their abusive relationship and branching out on their own, the Embassy of Japan was approached and they agreed to tackle the project.