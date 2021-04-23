Ja's Foreign Ministry co-ordinating local, int'l relief for St Vincent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says her ministry is co-ordinating relief efforts to secure much needed support for St Vincent and the Grenadines, following the impact of the La Soufriere volcano on the island since April 9.

Noting Jamaica's solidarity with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Johnson Smith reported that, “Every effort is being made to provide humanitarian assistance, including through our overseas missions, and we encourage all Jamaicans and friends of the Caribbean to give generously to assist our brothers and sisters who are in the midst of disaster.”

The foreign ministry said it was able to secure transport for relief items valued at more than $20 million, on board a Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessel, which departed Kingston yesterday bound for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I was pleased to able to collaborate with my Bahamian counterpart in agreeing to this demonstration of Caribbean unity, and am so pleased that my colleague ministers and concerned citizens were able to mobilise priority needs in time to take advantage of the southbound vessel,” Johnson Smith shared.

“Our disaster response machinery, led by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development — through ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management) — continues to compile disaster relief assistance ultimately bound for St Vincent and the Grenadines. The Disaster Assistance Relief Team (DART) of the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force) also stands ready to deploy if requested, as discussed between prime ministers Gonsalves and Holness,” she continued.

Johnson Smith also extended an invitation to everyone who would like to make a donation to the efforts, to donate through the account established by ODPEM for this purpose:

The nameof the account is: Donation Account for Saint Vincent Relief

At the NCB, Oxford Road Branch in Kingston, with the account number: 212-387-304.

The minister made a special appeal for assistance, saying, “We encourage all Jamaicans and friends of the Caribbean to give generously.”

With regard to efforts being undertaken overseas, she stated, “Our missions in Europe and North America have launched appeals for financial assistance as well as for relief items. We are also seeking multilateral support through the CARIFORUM (Caribbean Forum) Group of Ambassadors in the EU, and collaborating through the Caribbean Consular Corps throughout North America.”

The minister shared that, “Our High Commission in Port of Spain and our Honorary Consul in St Vincent and the Grenadines have been closely monitoring the situation affecting the approximately one hundred and ten thousand residents and at least five hundred Jamaican nationals.”

“There were two Jamaicans residing in the vicinity of the eruption, but they have been successfully evacuated to safe accommodation. The community, which is well assimilated, continues to support each other.”

“The disaster risk responses of Caricom (Caribbean Community) are concentrated in the Eastern Caribbean in accordance with the sub-regional groupings of CDEMA (Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency). However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade continues to monitor the situation and to be in contact, even as we pray for the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in St Vincent & the Grenadines,” Johnson Smith added.