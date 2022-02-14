Jashii, Dane Ray escape with warnings for not wearing masks

Jashii, Dane Ray escape with warnings for not wearing masksMonday, February 14, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Dancehall entertainer Jahshii and popular producer Dane Ray escaped with just warnings when they appeared before a parish court judge in Santa Cruz on Monday to answer to charges under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) stemming from a New Year's Eve event.
Both musicians pleaded guilty to a charge of not wearing a mask before being admonished by the parish court judge, attorney-at-law Thomas Levene, who represented both men, told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Levene submitted that Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, was summoned from his motor vehicle at the time the police observed that he wasn't wearing a mask.
He said a similar submission was made for Waldane Hampton, more popularly known as Dane Ray, resulting in both men being admonished and discharged.
On December 31, both men were arrested at an illegal party in Leeds, St Elizabeth.
According to the DRMA, a person in breach is liable to a maximum fine of $1 million or to imprisonment not exceeding one year.
Last year there were complaints that people were being fined up to $200,000 for not wearing masks, which was criticised as being excessive.
- Kasey Williams
