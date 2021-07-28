J'can among four charged with illegally entering US on boat

MIAMI, United States — A Jamaican man is among four foreign nationals indicted for several felony offences by a federal grand jury in Miami, Florida on Tuesday in relation to the illegal entry of 16 migrants in the United States aboard a boat which crashed into a sea wall in Pompano Beach, Florida in June.

Marvin Morris Carridice, 42, has been charged with one count of illegally re-entering the United States after being previously removed for an aggravated felony conviction.

If convicted, Carridice faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday.

Carridice, who was charged in the indictment along with two Bahamians and a British man, was one of the 16 immigrants on board the boat involved in the "marine smuggling event".

Shortly after the arrests of the individuals, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, confirmed that seven of the 16 individuals were from Jamaica.

Additionally, he disclosed that four of the seven Jamaicans on board the vessel had been linked to criminal activities in Jamaica.

It is not immediately clear if the remaining six Jamaicans have since been deported.

According to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint affidavit, Jeremy Christoph Rolle, 26, of the Bahamas, operated a 26-foot motor boat that carried himself and the 16 migrants from Bimini in the Bahamas to Florida on June 17, 2021.

This is the same day that a Broward County Sherriff's Office Deputy, who was on marine patrol, encountered Rolle piloting the vessel near the Hillsboro Inlet in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, the US Attorney's Office shared.

Rolle led law enforcement on a pursuit through the Intracoastal Waterway that ended after Rolle crashed the vessel with the migrants into a seawall in Pompano Beach, the court documents indicated.

Rolle has since been slapped with 16 counts of encouraging or inducing migrants to enter the United States, and placing in jeopardy the life of a migrant during that offence, the indictment revealed.

The Bahamian faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Further, Rolle is also charged with two counts of aiding or assisting inadmissible migrants convicted of an aggravated felony to enter the United States.

The migrants that he assisted are Carridice, and 54-year-old Andrew Devaunx of the Bahamas.

If convicted, Rolle will likely serve a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each count, the US Attorney's Office said.

Like Carridice, Devaunx, who was a passenger on the boat, has been charged with one count of illegally re-entering the United States after being previously removed for aggravated felony convictions.

Meanwhile, the fourth man charged for being on the illegal boat trip to Florida is Payam Hassanzadeh Zargar, 27, of the United Kingdom.

He is charged with one count of illegally re-entering the United States after being previously removed, and faces a statutory maximum sentence of two years in jail once convicted for the offence.

"An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," the US Attorney's Office reminded.