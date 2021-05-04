J'can becomes first black woman JMU graduate in biophysical chemistry

J'can becomes first black woman JMU graduate in biophysical chemistryTuesday, May 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jay-Anne Johnson, a Jamaican-born student at the James Madison University (JMU) in Virginia, has become the first black woman in Virginia to graduate with a degree in biophysical chemistry.
According to a Face2Face Africa report, the first-ever black person to graduate from JMU with a degree in biophysical chemistry was Ben Ashamole.
Johnson is now the first black woman to do the same.
JMU is the only school in the United States to offer a bachelor's degree in biophysical chemistry, according to Head of the Chemistry and Biochemistry Department at the University, Linette Watkins.
Johnson did not initially want to study biophysical chemistry, but upon discovering its existence and wanting to study physics, chemistry, and biology at the same time, she enrolled in the programme, the Face2Face Africa report said.
