J'can businessman and family now in Poland

J'can businessman and family now in PolandSunday, February 27, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican businessman William Massias and his family finally made it into Poland, ending a long and agonising trek from Lviv in western Ukraine that began last Friday morning a day after Russia launched a deadly invasion of its Eastern European neighbour.
Massias sent word at 6:22 pm Sunday, Jamaica time (12:22 am Monday Poland time) that he, his Ukranian wife Victoria, and their five children had crossed the border from Ukraine.
He gave no further details.
On Saturday the Jamaican family had encountered chaotic scenes at one of the border crossings and had retreated about 20 miles to a bus station where they had planned to spend the night. However, they were offered shelter by an Ukranian woman at her house and restaurant in what Massias described as a “nice little village”.
