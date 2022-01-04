J'can disk jock arrested after allegedly stabbing colleague in Cayman

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman — A Jamaican-born disk jock is in police custody in the Cayman Islands after reportedly stabbing another several times at a bar in George Town on Sunday.

The Jamaican is being detained on suspicion of attempted murder as a police investigation into the incident intensifies.

According to media reports from the British Overseas Territory, sometime after midnight on January 2, the disk jocks were working at the bar when a dispute developed between them, resulting in one stabbing the other multiple times.

The police were summoned and the wounded man was assisted to the hospital where he remains in stable condition following surgery.

The Jamaican man was subsequently detained for questioning.