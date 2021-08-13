J'can gets two years in prison for illegally crossing into US from Canada

MONTANA, USA — A 45-year-old Jamaican man, Christopher White, has been sentenced to two years in US federal prison after he admitted to illegally crossing into Montana, United States from Canada, following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest along with three others earlier this year.

White, who is also known as 'Gregory White', 'Jahnyi Foster' and 'Raymond White', pleaded guilty on April 12 to illegal re-entry of a deported or removed alien.

The Jamaican's prison term is to be followed by three years of supervised release, a statement from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Montana said on Thursday.

US District Judge Dana L Christensen presided at Thursday's sentencing hearing.

White was allegedly removed from the United States in March 2020, when he was deported from New York to Canada, according to court documents, which did not elaborate on the reason for his deportation.

Consequently, "White did not have permission from Department of Homeland Security to re-enter the United States," the statement added.

However, the Jamaican returned to the United States near West Kootenai, near Eureka, which is not a port of entry, on January 23, 2021.

It is alleged that border patrol agents located a Nissan Sentra motor car leaving the area where three subjects had illegally crossed over the international boundary.

The vehicle eventually stopped at the command of the agents, but as the agents approached "on foot", the vehicle sped away, heading "southeast on Highway 93".

Subsequently, "law enforcement ultimately deployed a vehicle immobilisation device, and the Nissan came to a stop down a small embankment off the highway, north of Whitefish," the statement shared, noting that law enforcers arrested the four occupants.

"White, who was a passenger along with two others in a vehicle, was arrested after a 75-mile car chase in which a defendant, Rastesfaye Neil, was the driver," US Attorney's Office said, adding that "Neil pleaded guilty to charges and is pending sentencing."

The Jamaican was later charged.

The case was investigated by the Border Patrol, Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Eureka Police Department, Whitefish Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol, the statement added.