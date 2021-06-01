J'can one of 2 British Army members charged with firearms offences

J'can one of 2 British Army members charged with firearms offencesTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican is one of two serving members of the British Army who have been charged with firearms offences.
He is 40-year-old Kirtland Gill of Berkshire, who made headlines last year when he became the first black soldier to reach the rank of regimental sergeant major.
Gill along with 32-year-old Rajon Graham are accused of stealing ammunition from the armed forces.
The BBC said he was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon — an imitation firearm capable of discharging noxious liquid.
Graham, also of Berkshire, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and four counts of selling or transferring ammunition.
The BBC reported that both men have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 1.
Gill and Graham — two of the Queen's elite bodyguards — were arrested by Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad.
