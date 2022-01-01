J'cans praying for crime and COVID-19 to be a thing of the past

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A number of Jamaicans who rang in the New Year attending Watch Night Service at church, say their hope is that for the coming year the COVID-19 pandemic will be a thing of the past and crime will safely be under control.

A visitor at the Jamaica Evangelistic Centre on Waltham Park Road in Kingston, Junior Dunkley, told OBSERVER ONLINE that while he hopes that God continues to bless him, he prays that the pandemic will be gone by the end of 2022.



“Going into the new year is for God to bless me [with] health and prosperity. And I pray that this COVID situation will get back so that we can come back to worshiping the Lord. It is just to give God the glory, especially with the situation that's happening, as the year goes out we like to give God thanks,” Dunkley said.



While echoing Dunkley's sentiments, a member of the church and usher for the night, Emmanuel McLeish said, “So far we give God thanks that I lived to see the end of the year. Throughout the year, with all the pandemic that is happening, we give God thanks that he spared our lives so that we can see the New Year coming in.”



Additionally, he said that his wish is for crime and the devil to “run weh from here.”



“Because the devil a hold we down for a long time now, a time fi him let we go. But, God a go deal with him. Mi love weh me see so far, him spare me and my family's lives, me nuh get no death in family and no sickness, we give God thanks for that,” McLeish stated.



At the same time, Milton Thompson, a member of Washington Boulevard Faith Chapel, in Kingston since 2005, told our news team that for the country he is hoping that “wrong-doers will have an introspective look into themselves and realise that we are moving at a rapid speed back ways and if this continues, to the best of my knowledge, we will start losing more lives and even the tourists at a rapid pace.”



Continuing, Thompson explained that, “we have to decide what we really want and the way we are going is not the way to achieve anything. Because if you realise that even the children are being killed. If you look at some of the guys that are held with firearms, they are teenagers, so not even teenagers, 12-year-olds, 10-year-olds are being spared, it makes no sense,”



As it relates to his desire to have the coronavirus finally under control, he said, “my plan is to keep on trusting. God is God and there's nothing impossible for God. So, everything is just a matter of time.”



Meanwhile, members of the Power of Faith Ministry in Portmore, St Catherine, Deacon Joe Bailey and Deacon Everton Keeten, both agreed that action need to be taken to combat the crime and COVID-19 rate in the country.



“I pray that the Lord grant him [Prime Minister Andrew Holness] vision and he will listen to the right spirit. I pray that the Lord will bring him and Mr Mark Golding together so they can work together, because a draw-close time now,” Bailey said, after he erupted into a series of praise.



While Keeten said, “I wish more persons accept the lord as the saviour and that crime will go down and the church will be able to open to more people, and COVID will go away.”



The latest COVID-19 numbers revealed that Jamaica recorded 329 new cases, bringing the total to 93,920 cases. The country also had three new COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the total number of deaths to 2,473.



From January 1 to December 25, 2021, Jamaica saw a total of 1,439 murders, as opposed to the 1,308 murders recorded in 2020.