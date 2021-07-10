J'cans sweep sprint hurdles at NACAC today

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Jamaicans swept all four sprint hurdles titles on this morning's third session of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 championships at the national stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Jamaicans added another 13 more medals this morning for a total of 26 including 17 gold, eight silver, and a bronze.

World Under-20 Championships silver medallist, Orlando Bennett, won the men's Under-23 final with 13.65 seconds (-1.5m/s) with Jordani Woodley placing fourth, just outside the medals with 14.86 seconds.

Daszay Freeman, a finalist at the recent National Senior Championships won the Women's Under-23 final with 13.80 seconds (-2.6m/s).

Alexis James ran a personal best 13.31 seconds (0.8m/s) to win the Under-18 girls 100 metre hurdles title with teammate Kerrica Hill taking second with 13.68 seconds.

Andre Harris recovered from a poor start to win the Under-18 boys 110m hurdles, running 13.78 seconds (-1.8m/s) with Shamer Blake taking third with 14.08 seconds, his second medal of the championships, after also finishing in the top three of the 400m hurdles on Friday.

Jamaicans also won both Under-18 800 metre events as well, taking first and second places in the process; Rickeisha Simms ran 2:23.75 seconds for the Under-18 girls gold medal while Kishay Rowe was second with 2:23.91 seconds.

Kemarrio Bygrave took the Under-18 boys event in 1:54.35 seconds with Adrian Nethersole second in 1:56.63 seconds while Tyrese Reid was second in the Under-23 men's final in 1:49.44 seconds.

Serena Cole in the Under-18 women's and Shantae Foreman in the Under-20 won their long jump finals today as well.

Cole leapt 5.72m (-2.0m/s) to win the junior event while Foreman's 6.07m was enough for her to win Jamaica's first medal in the Under-20 section.

Paul Reid