Jerk chicken vendor gunned down in Portmore

Jerk chicken vendor gunned down in PortmoreSunday, November 07, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica---A jerk chicken vendor was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday night. The incident happened on the Braeton main road in the vicinity of the Texaco gas station.
The deceased has been identified as Cavon Davis. According to police reports, Davis was shot and killed by unknown assailants while he was at his jerk chicken establishment at about 9:45 pm.
The police were summoned and arrived on the scene to find the vendor lying on his back on the ground.
He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
