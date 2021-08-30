Jetcon rises more than 25% to lead stock gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jetcon Corporation was the biggest winner from trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday.

The used-car dealer's stock advanced 25.27 per cent to close at $1.14.

Other double-digit winners were Kingston Properties Limited which climbed 13.89 per cent to $10.25; SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited which went up by 10.45 per cent to $0.74; and Stationery and Office Supplies Limited which increased 10.43 per cent to $7.20.

The biggest loser was JMMB Group's 7.25 per cent preference shares which fell 11.54 per cent to close at $1.15.

Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares declined 6.62 per cent to $2.96 and Radio Jamaica Limited fell 5.98 per cent to $4.09.

In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 36 advanced, 38 declined and 17 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 34,124,919 units valued at $907,230,612.02, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,916,232 units valued at $343,396.52.

Future Energy Source Company Limited led volumes with 15,015,240 units, amounting to 41.66 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by NCB Financial Group Limited with 5,809,459 units, amounting to 16.12 per cent of the market volume and Wigton Windfarm Limited with 1,813,111 units, amounting to 5.03 per cent of the market volume.