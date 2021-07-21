John Mahfood elected JMEA president

KINGSTON, Jamaica— John Mahfood is the new president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

Mahfood was elected unopposed at the JMEA's Annual General Meeting held at the Jamaica Citrus Growers Limited offices on Wednesday morning. He succeeds Richard Pandohie, who served two one-year terms at the head of the association.

Jerome Miles was elected vice president and Sydney Thwaites as treasurer. Miles was returned unopposed while Thwaites, who was also unopposed, will take over from Clover Moodie.

The elected directors are Andrew Wildish, Stephen Dawkins, Christopher Powell, Kareema Muncey and Robert Scott. All the directors except for Scott served in the last administration.

Mahfood, who served as a JMEA director in the previous term, is the Chief Executive Officer of Jamaica Teas Company Jamaica Limited.