Johnson Smith announces Special Investment Envoy to four African states

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has appointed Marjorie Grant Fuller as Ambassador/Special Envoy to the African states of Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Togo.

Grant Fuller, a Jamaican-born member of the Diaspora in the United States of America, was appointed on March 1, 2021 and will serve for a period of two years.

“This appointment is another step by the Government to deepen its outreach to the continent and to identify specific opportunities for enhancing trade and investment to support Jamaica's economic development. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, in collaboration with JAMPRO, launched the Economic Diplomacy Programme (EDP) last year. Both these initiatives, and the work being undertaken by diplomatic missions, are geared at expanding and driving the momentum for trade and investment promotion,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said in making the announcement.

Johnson Smith also noted that, “Mrs Grant Fuller comes to this position with a wealth of experience doing business with Africa. I am confident that she will use this knowledge to good effect as she works to promote trade, investment and other areas of cooperation between Jamaica and these four countries.”

The minister observed that economic relations with East Africa remain largely unexplored and said Grant Fuller will seek to tap into the great potential for cooperation that exists within the region, including with Togo in respect of which Cabinet recently gave approval for the establishment of diplomatic relations.

According to the ministry, Jamaica has strong and historically important relations with Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria, and hopes to translate these into meaningful economic opportunities.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) by profession, with over 30 years in the field, Grant Fuller has worked for both the public and private sectors in the USA, including within the oil and petroleum industry. She is a graduate of the Roosevelt University, with a Master of Science (MSc) in Accounting and a Bachelor (of Business Administration) and has also served as a visiting professor in accounting and auditing.

The ministry said Grant Fuller has been fully briefed on the trade, investment and cooperation priorities of the government and has met with the minister, senior staff at the Foreign Ministry and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

The ministry said she will also meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the coming days.