Johnson Smith hails Caricom

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith has praised the Caribbean Community (Caricom) for what she says is the organisation's commitment over the years to forging closer collaboration and cooperation in the region and fostering greater resilience in the areas of food security, public health, logistics and border control.

This comes as the region celebrates Caricom Day 2021 on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, extending warm greetings to all Caricom nationals in Jamaica and throughout the Diaspora, Johnson Smith said: “Forty-eight years ago, the strategic objectives of pursuing a regional economic and social integration movement, as envisioned by 11 Caribbean leaders, gave birth to the Caribbean Community. Undoubtedly, our community has been severely impacted over the past 18 months by the COVID-19 pandemic, with which we continue to grapple. With determination and concerted efforts of the community, we have adopted a collective approach in addressing the resulting crosscutting challenges.”

“To its credit, and in keeping with the spirit of its establishment, several areas of uncertainty have become strong points of convergence for the community. The areas of food security, public health, logistics and border control in particular have manifested strong opportunities to forge closer collaboration and cooperation and to foster greater resilience. Today we therefore recall as a community, that we have much to celebrate when we consider the multi-faceted nature of our peoples, our diverse cultures, shared principles and the economic and social ties that bind each member state to this region,” she continued.

The minister noted that over the years, significant strides have been made under the four pillars of the integration movement, namely human and social development; security cooperation; economic integration and foreign policy coordination.

She said that there have also been significant challenges, many of which the region is still working to overcome as it seeks to achieve the goals envisioned by Caricom leaders. Among them are economic sustainability; an effective and efficient governance structure; mechanisms to facilitate ease of access to the collective resources of the Region; free movement of our people; improved standards of living for our respective constituents; and enhanced foreign policy coordination.

“We will continue to pursue these objectives in order to advance the Sustainable Development Goals for the betterment of all our peoples. As we commemorate this important occasion, let us redouble our efforts to build a stronger and more united Caribbean Community, one that is secure, resilient and prosperous for generations to come. I wish the entire community, Happy Caricom Day 2021!” Johnson Smith said.