Johnson Smith leads delegation to World EXPO 2020 in Dubai

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith is leading Jamaica's delegation to EXPO 2020 in Dubai from February 16-20, following which she will depart for an official visit to Nigeria to head the fourth Nigeria/Jamaica Joint Commission from February 22-24.

In explaining the significance of EXPO 2020 for Jamaica, the minister shared that her visit will “certainly provide an opportunity for us to expand the links provided by one of the most globally diverse expos, with its focus on mobility”.

This includes exploring new opportunities for partnerships, facilitating projects and commercial ventures in the development of the logistics industry, and of course, pursuing emerging opportunities in this and other sectors at the EXPO.

The EXPO, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

While in Dubai, the minister is also expected to hold talks with senior political leaders, including the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, crown prince of Dubai, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation of UAE, and the minister of culture.

Johnson Smith will be joined by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett in several engagements with business leaders. They will also participate in the Jamaica Day Celebration scheduled for February 18, during which Jamaica will be featured in an official ceremony involving cultural performances by Jamaican artistes.

A Diaspora event is also planned for February 19.

“I am particularly delighted that I will also have the opportunity to engage with Jamaicans within this non-traditional Diaspora region,” Johnson Smith commented. “I look forward to using this fora to discuss how we can create stronger linkages, which will redound to the benefit of our country and our people.”

Other members of the delegation include the president of Jamaica Promotions Corporation, Diane Edwards; Undersecretary of Multilateral Division, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe and Donovan White, the director of the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Commenting on the upcoming Nigeria/Jamaica Joint Commission, Johnson Smith said it “represents an extremely important step in furthering our commitment to bolster cooperation between our two countries which have enjoyed strong and fruitful relations for more than 50 years. I look forward to discussions with my colleague foreign minister on practical actions to support our development aspirations through cooperation in education, youth & sport development, health & wellness, mining and culture”.

The minister also indicated that she was looking forward to engaging with the Diaspora communities in Lagos and Abuja.

“The Jamaican Diaspora plays a very critical role in our country's development. It is always a pleasure to interact with Jamaicans during my visits overseas. Our nationals continue to make us proud by their interest in and contribution to Jamaica's development,” she said.

The last Nigeria/Jamaica Joint Commission was convened in June 2014.