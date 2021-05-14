Johnson Smith opens up on threatening emails:

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Foreign Affair and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, returned to the issue of the threatening emails today in the Senate, pointing out her predecessor as Leader of Government Business in the Senate, A.J. Nicholson.

“The police corroborated the existence of the e-mails, and the assessment was that I had reasons to be concerned,” Senator Johnson Smith told the Senate.

She was actually responding to a challenge from Opposition member, Senator Lambert Brown, as to whether after she had finished mourning over the recent death of her father, Anthony Johnson, she would “bring some e-mails to support the damaging allegations you made against people who sat among us as Opposition senators”.

Senator Johnson Smith said that the emails she had referred to in her emotional April 23 statement were not necessarily those which she received after she opposed her predecessor as Leader of Government Business and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, former People's National Party (PNP) senator A.J. Nicholson, for using the term “flexi-rape” during a debate in 2014.

She said that the flow of emails from Nicholson, which followed, initially through her Jamaica Labour party (JLP) colleague, former senator Marlene Malahoo Forte, described her as “a “barefaced liar” and “evil”, and warn her that “lying lips are an abomination”.

After one of the emails described her as “a gleeful Opposition senator, mercilessly calling me out for a sotto voce mumbling of flexi-rape”, she said she realized it was obvious that the person still had concerns about the “flexi-rape” incident and still saw her as “being at the heart of it”.

She said that her April 23 statement in the Senate was an instinctive response to assertions that essentially imputed that she put politics before principles, in sharing the experience.

“I simply wished to make the point that, even when I could have taken actions at a point in time which would have been viewed by some as 'politically advantageous', I did not and, furthermore, that in making decisions such issues are multifaceted and often deeply personal,” she explained.

However, she said that having been assured that the police were taking the matter seriously, and noting for what it was worth that the writer had said that he would not write again, she advised the police that if he wrote again, she would notify them for the matter to be revisited.

Balford Henry