Johnson aiming to keep his Tivoli players grounded after first win

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tivoli Gardens High school got their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup campaign off to a winning start when they got the better of Excelsior High 2-1, in a hard-fought game at the Stadium East Field last Friday.

Tivoli Gardens were cruising at two-nil at one stage but had to dig deep to secure the win in the end after Excelsior High pulled one back to set up a grandstand finish, with fifteen minutes to go.

Assistant coach and former Reggae Boy Jermaine Johnson says he was pleased to get a win.

“It was a good game, to be honest, because it’s two competitive teams and we just went out there and tried to get the win and it was a good one for us,” he said.

Johnson underscored the importance of beginning the shortened season with a win.

“It’s always important to start with a win because if you don’t get the win, it’s always going to be a hard task to come back. To get this win was anticipated by us. The training went well, so to get this win is a good accomplishment.”

The Tivoli Gardens team, like most other schools this season, is a young one and Johnson anticipates having his hands full with trying to keep them focused after the winning start.

“They are young, so they are going to be overly excited, so we are just going to keep them grounded and get them right for the next game,” he explained.

Johnson expects his team to make a deep run in the competition but promised a measured approach to the first round of the competition.

“No matter what, Tivoli is always a big team in the competition, so we are looking for the team to go a far way, but we are going to take it a step at a time and try to get the win each game.”

Getting to the quarterfinal round is the minimum requirement Johnson insisted.

“That’s a must, to be honest, that’s what you play for, so hopefully everything sort out the right way.”

Tivoli will hunt their second win today when they play against STATHS at Jamaica College starting at noon.