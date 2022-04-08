Joint Anti-Gang Task Force seize two firearms over 24 hours

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) seized two firearms during targeted operations over the last 24 hours. The firearms were recovered in Cambridge, St James and Grants Pen, in St Andrew, on Wednesday, April 6.

Reports are that a 9mm Sturm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds was recovered during a mid-morning operation in Cambridge. A man was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Later that day, members of JAGTF operating in St Andrew seized a 9mm Luger M5 pistol with a magazine containing four rounds during a snap raid in Grants Pen. Three people were arrested in relation to the seizure.