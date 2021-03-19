Joseph hoping for big influence on Sri Lanka series

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph says he wants to have a major impact on the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting here Sunday, and says he is still motivated by the historic series win in Bangladesh last month.

The 24-year-old starred with bat and ball on the Asian tour to further press his claims for all-rounder status, and sees the upcoming series as a chance to continue that development.

“I like the way my batting is coming along. It's something I always worked at,” said Joseph, whose 82 in the second Test in Dhaka helped lay the foundation for West Indies' dramatic 17-run victory on the fourth day.

“It was always down to me and probably my shot selection but whatever I can contribute to the team at any point in time, I'm always happy to do so.”

He continued: “I felt a good rhythm [in my bowling] for the last two ODI games, not so much for the first one but for the last two I felt really good.

“I think my rhythm is really coming along and I think I have a big part to play in these Test matches.”

The tour of Bangladesh proved a watershed moment for the Caribbean side, especially against the backdrop of the tour of New Zealand last December when they lost both Tests comprehensively.

Featuring a depleted squad after several first choice players withdrew, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led unit beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the opening Test in Chattogram before pulling off the series sweep in Dhaka.

And Joseph, who was left out of the opening Test, said it was important West Indies replicated the same professional approach against Sri Lanka.

“It was special to win a series against Bangladesh in Bangladesh, winning both Tests matches is always something special,” the Antiguan explained.

“Teams just don't go to Bangladesh and win easily and we went there and we did that so it's something really special. For us now is to just come here and put in that same performance or even better than.”

Both Tests will be played at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, a venue where West Indies have won three matches, lost two and drawn the others.

Joseph's lone match there saw him take a brace of wickets in both innings to help inspire the Caribbean side to an emphatic 10-wicket win over England two years ago, and he said he was looking forward to returning to his home venue.

“It's always something special to represent the West Indies but playing at home in comfortable conditions, it's always a good thing to represent the West Indies in your backyard,” he pointed out.

“You always get a good surface. It's even play for bat and ball…so it's always a good contest here at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.