Jourdaine Fletcher scores brace in Indian I-League debut

Jourdaine Fletcher scores brace in Indian I-League debutMonday, March 07, 2022
|
KERALA, India – Jourdaine Fletcher scored a brace on his debut for his Indian I-League team Gokulam Kerala in their 5-1 win over Real Kashmir at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.
The former Montego Bay United and Mt Pleasant Football Academy striker scored in the 5th and 27th minutes against the Real Kashmir team that were reduced to 10 men in the 3rd minute after midfielder Prakash Sarkar was sent off.
Slovenia Luka Majcen also got a double, opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the fourth minute and scored again in the 38th minute.
After three games played, Gokulam Kerala are in second place on seven points, trailing leaders Mohammedan who have won all three games played.
Gokulam Kerala will next face Churchill Brothers on Saturday.
-Paul A Reid
