Journalist Kirk Wright stabbed in domestic incident

Journalist Kirk Wright stabbed in domestic incidentFriday, November 19, 2021
Television journalist Kirk Wright from TVJ was stabbed multiple times Friday during a domestic incident at his home in St Catherine.
He is reportedly in stable condition and is awaiting surgery at hospital.
“The police are now involved; it is a domestic incident. The police visited his house today and collected statements. He is in stable condition and he drove himself to the hospital,” a source told OBSERVER ONLINE.
