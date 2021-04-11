Journalists with IDs allowed to get COVID vaccine — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says journalists with proper identification will be allowed to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Tufton made the announcement this morning on social media, adding journalists to the new catergories of people eligible for the vaccine.

In a statement last night the ministry announced that people over 40 who suffer one or more comorbidities; people 50 years and older; and the members of the public who are employed to the transport sector, will be able to receive the vaccine.

Eligible persons can register for their vaccine appointment using the online portal on the ministry website at www.moh.gov.jm; call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE or register on spot at the of the blitz sites across the island.