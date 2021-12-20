Jubilee Market should reopen early next year

KINGSTON, Jamaica— After a 12-year closure, the historic Jubilee Market seems set for reopening early next year.

The Jubilee Market at the corner of West Queen Street and Orange Street downtown Kingston was destroyed by fire on January 4, 2009.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams, at the official opening of the Red Rose Fish market on November 30, said that repairs to the Jubilee Market were in the final stages.

At a recent council meeting, Williams said that the market "is about 70 to 80 per cent complete and it could open, but there are some final touches that they believe are very useful for the smooth and orderly operation of that facility."

The mayor told the council that reopening of the Jubilee market "would assist us with the issue of order along certain sections of that area - West Street, West Queen Street and sections of Orange Street in the vicinity of the Manhattan House and the Captain's Bakery."

In 2018, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), which was tasked to repair the market, gave the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) a timeline of March 2018 for the repairs to be completed. The cost of the repairs is estimated to be $53 million.

In 2018, the UDC in answering questions from the Jamaica Observer attributed the delay in completing the repairs to the Jubilee Market to "heavy periods of downpour, in particular, the impact of rains on material supply and downtime on-site activities,"

Redesigning the market's internal structures had also posed a challenge, the UDC said.

The Jubilee market was built in 1888 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Jubilee.