Judith Slater to succeed Asif Ahmad as British High Commissioner to Jamaica

Judith Slater to succeed Asif Ahmad as British High Commissioner to JamaicaMonday, July 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Career diplomat Judith Slater has been appointed the new British High Commissioner to Jamaica.
She will succeed Asif Ahmad, who has been serving as British High Commissioner to Jamaica since August 2017.
Ahmad will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a press release.
Slater will take up her appointment in September.
Reacting to the news of her new role on Monday, Slater tweeted: "Honoured to be appointed next High Commissioner to Jamaica, succeeding @AsifAAhmad. Will join Kingston team in September @UKinCaribbean Slater."
Ahmad also took to Twitter to congratulate his successor.
"Congratulations @JudithSlater_UK on your appointment as High Commissioner to Jamaica," he tweeted.
Since 2016, Slater has been serving in Istanbul, Turkey as the Consul-General and Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
In her diplomatic career spanning 33 years, Slater has served in Singapore as the Deputy High Commissioner and UK Trade and Investment Regional Director for South East Asia from 2011 to 2015.
Prior to that role, she was the Deputy High Commissioner in Pretoria, South Africa from 2007 to 2011.
From 2004 to 2007, Slater was served as Consul General in Houston, Texas in the United States.
She began her career in 1988 as a desk officer at the Hong Kong department of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO).
