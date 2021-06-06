'Jukie Jam' on wounding with intent charge

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man is now facing charges after he nearly chopped off another man's hand while defending his girlfriend in St Thomas last month.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Dale Lewis otherwise called 'Jukie Jam,' of Johns Town in the parish. Lewis has been charged with wounding with intent.

The police said Lewis's girlfriend got into an altercation with the complainant, during which Lewis intervened and used a machete to chop the complainant on the left hand, almost severing it. The complainant was then assisted to the hospital where he was treated and admitted, the police said.

The incident happened about 11:45 pm on Saturday, May 1.

The police said Lewis was arrested on Friday and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.