Julian Robinson dismisses allegation linking him to Opposition leadership plot

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson has dismissed claims on social media which suggest that he is part of a move to make him Opposition leader.

"There is a post on social media which associates my name with a move to name a new Opposition Leader. I wish to make it clear that I am not a part of any such move and remain committed to playing my role in building the party," Robinson posted on Facebook on Saturday.

"I spent most of today in a workshop with targeted Divisions in [PNP] Region 3 in preparations for the local government elections," he added.

The post to which Robinson made reference has been widely circulated in political circles, and alleges that nine PNP parliamentarians are in favour of Robinson as Opposition leader as opposed to four for the current leader, Mark Golding.

The social media post followed Friday's shocking announcement of the resignations of four senior comrades, a move which has marred the PNP's attempts at unity.

Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, and Wykeham McNeill all resigned from their posts as vice-presidents, while Phillip Paulwell resigned from his role as party chairman.

However, Paulwell indicated in a Facebook live video that they will not be leaving the party, and have committed to working with the party's leadership as they prepare for the Local Government Elections.

Krystal Tomlinson also resigned on Friday as president of the party's youth arm, the People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO).