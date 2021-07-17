Julian Robinson dismisses allegation linking him to Opposition leadership plot

Julian Robinson dismisses allegation linking him to Opposition leadership plotSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson has dismissed claims on social media which suggest that he is part of a move to make him Opposition leader.
"There is a post on social media which associates my name with a move to name a new Opposition Leader. I wish to make it clear that I am not a part of any such move and remain committed to playing my role in building the party," Robinson posted on Facebook on Saturday.
"I spent most of today in a workshop with targeted Divisions in [PNP] Region 3 in preparations for the local government elections," he added.
The post to which Robinson made reference has been widely circulated in political circles, and alleges that nine PNP parliamentarians are in favour of Robinson as Opposition leader as opposed to four for the current leader, Mark Golding.
The social media post followed Friday's shocking announcement of the resignations of four senior comrades, a move which has marred the PNP's attempts at unity.
Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, and Wykeham McNeill all resigned from their posts as vice-presidents, while Phillip Paulwell resigned from his role as party chairman.
However, Paulwell indicated in a Facebook live video that they will not be leaving the party, and have committed to working with the party's leadership as they prepare for the Local Government Elections.
Krystal Tomlinson also resigned on Friday as president of the party's youth arm, the People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy