July 16 deadline to apply for BGLC tertiary education grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Students interested in applying for the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Tertiary Education Grant for the 2021/2022 academic year have until Friday, July 16 to submit their applications.

The grants are available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Speaking on a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Studio 58A' interview programme, Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, said that the first point of information for the grant is the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm.

“On our website, we have an information page that provides all the details in terms of what the eligibility criteria are and what the requirements are in terms of what needs to be submitted with an application,” she said.

She added that on the website there is a link that takes you to the online application portal, “because we only accept applications online”.

Lewis also said that the grant is a contribution towards tuition fees and will see 350 students receiving $50,000 each.

“It comes with no strings attached – no obligation to be bonded, no obligation to repay anything,” she added.

Lewis added that since the Tertiary Education Grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested approximately $69 million to assist more than 1,200 students.

For people who require assistance with their application, one may send a WhatsApp message to 876-224-2452, direct message via Instagram @bglcja, email to info@bglc.gov.jm or call at 876-630-1353.