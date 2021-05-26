July 23 court date for teen accused of killing six-year-old cousin

July 23 court date for teen accused of killing six-year-old cousinWednesday, May 26, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A July 23 court mention date has been set for the 15-year-old boy who is accused of accidentally shooting to death his six-year-old cousin while playing with an illegal gun in Westmoreland last week Monday.
The new date was set when the case was called up in the Westmoreland Family Court on Wednesday.
The teen is accused of shooting the six-year-old boy, Jadaine Miller, in the community of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar.
Reports are that the teenager was playing with a gun in a yard in the community when it went off and a bullet hit the six-year-old in the back.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead
Anthony Lewis
