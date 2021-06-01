Junction taxi operators withdraw service over poor conditions at taxi park

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Scores of taxi operators in the south-central town of Junction have withdrawn their service in protest of the deplorable condition of a taxi park in the area.

President of the Southern Taxi Association Charles Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that some 250 taxi operators have parked their vehicles, demanding the attention of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation to address their concerns.

He said there is no suitable sanitary facility at the taxi park for commuters and taxi operators.

He also said that taxi operators are being targeted by the police, who insist that the taxi park must be used.

Kasey Williams