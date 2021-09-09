Junior athletes expected to return home Thursday after COVID clearance

Junior athletes expected to return home Thursday after COVID clearanceThursday, September 09, 2021
Paul A Reid
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Six of the nine Jamaican athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and were forced to stay behind in Nairobi, Kenya after the conclusion of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships last month are expected to arrive in the island Thursday afternoon, Observer Online has been reliably informed.
The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) had confirmed that nine athletes who were part of the Jamaican contingent had returned positive results for the coronavirus and therefore were unable to travel after the championships ended on August 22.
The athletes, accompanied by two medical doctors and a coach, were expected to arrive home last Friday, September 3, but Observer Online was informed that some of the athletes had not yet been cleared for travel.
However, all the athletes have now returned negative results and are able to return home.
It was learned that three of the athletes have since left for the USA to take up scholarship offers in the North American country.
The Jamaican team earned 11 medals - three gold, six silver and three bronze- for fifth overall in the medal tables in Nairobi.
