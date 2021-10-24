Jurors discharged due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jurors summoned to serve in St Thomas, Portland and Trelawny Circuit Courts for the period October 25 to November 19 are not required to attend court and are excused without any risk of penalty.

According to the Court Administration Division (CAD), jury trials have been suspended for those circuits due to COVID-19 and the inability of jury boxes to accommodate jurors in accordance with the established physical distancing guidelines.

The CAD said a decision will be made on jury trials for the remaining circuits in the coming weeks and closer to the date when they are scheduled to begin.

It noted, however, that cases that qualify for bench trials and matters in which the Crown and the Defence agree to a bench trial will proceed for the circuit term for those courts affected by the suspension.