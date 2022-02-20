'Juss Buss' charged with murder

'Juss Buss' charged with murderSunday, February 20, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with last year's murder of 50-year-old Orville Squire, otherwise called 'Indian', of McWhinney Street in Kingston.
Charged is 20-year-old Tyrick Oneil Phillips, otherwise called 'Juss Buss' of Adelaide Street in the parish.
Phillips has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports are that about 2:55 pm, Squire was standing along the roadway when a motor bike with Phillips as the pillion aboard drove up. Phillips allegedly opened gunfire hitting Squire to the head.
The incident happened along Victoria Avenue on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Squire was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police said Phillips was apprehended on Thursday, February 10 during an operation and placed on an ID parade where he was positively identified as the shooter.
He was subsequently charged on Saturday, February 19.
His court date is being finalised.
