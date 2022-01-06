Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop appointed Acting President of the Court of Appeal

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop appointed Acting President of the Court of AppealThursday, January 06, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop has been sworn in as Acting President of the Court of Appeal by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.
Justice McDonald-Bishop was given the instrument of appointment at a ceremony at King's House today.
Other Court of Appeal judges and puisne judges are also being sworn in during the ceremony.
Following her appointment as president, Justice McDonald-Bishop admitted that despite numerous outstanding achievements throughout her career, there was a time she struggled with self-doubt.
She highlighted that the motivating words of her mentor, the late Justice Boyd Carey, have stuck with her over the years.
She shared that early on in her career, Justice Carey had written a note to her stating: “The law is for serious people...but you have the necessary qualities. A desire for excellence, a talent for hard work, an enquiring mind and stamina. All these characteristics you have in large quantities.”
“The force of those words, given genuinely out of a place of trust and confidence in my abilities, has propelled me to the dizzying height of my judicial career that is symbolised by this special event. Justice Boyd Carey and Deputy Director Brian Sykes knew then that they gave those words to me at a time when despite what might have seemed like commendable achievements on my part, I still suffered self-doubt, low self-esteem as a young girl from deep rural Bamboo Walk, Retreat, St Mary.
She continued: “Little did they know that what might have received as simple words of commendation would have a lasting impact on my professional life. It is against that background that I stand here this morning almost teary-eyed and with a bag of mixed emotions to accept the appointment to act as president of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica. I am overwhelmed by the decision of those who considered it fitting to take a chance on me.”
Before Justice McDonald-Bishop appointment, Justice Patrick Brooks was president of the Court of Appeal.
