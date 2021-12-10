Justice Ministry allocates over $100m to upgrade Clarendon Parish Court

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Justice, on Friday, signed a contract to upgrade and renovate the facilities at the Clarendon Parish Court.

The contract valued at approximately J$120M will be executed by Geecho Consultants and Construction Limited, a release said.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters, Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, reinforced the Ministry’s commitment to improve the facilities of justice institutions across the island.

“Renovation works of the Clarendon Parish Court will include installation of an elevator to support improved access for the physically challenged; construction of an additional public bathroom,” he said.

Upgrades to the court building will also include retiling of walkways and corridors; installation of additional water storage and improving water and sewage lines for the facility; improvement of electrical services; provision of security systems; external and internal painting and installation of air conditioning units.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Jamaica, Justice Bryan Sykes, welcomed the announcement to upgrade the court’s facilities and highlighted that a key component of achieving an improved court system involves ensuring that the island’s courts are equipped with modern amenities.

“The Clarendon Parish Court is one of the better performing parish courts and has contributed significantly to meet our objective of disposing of cases within 24 months of the point of entry into the court system. The renovation, therefore, will enhance the circumstances in which justice is delivered and contribute to the Executive’s mission of creating a first class justice system for Jamaicans,” the Chief Justice said.

In November, the Justice Ministry handed over two new mobile units to the Court Administration Division, which will be used by the courts to facilitate remote testimonies by vulnerable witnesses. The upgrading of the Clarendon Parish Court further realises the Ministry’s goal of improving efficiency in the courts and the wider justice sector.

The Ministry is also set to hand over the Manchester Family Court by the end of 2021.