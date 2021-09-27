Justice Ministry drafting policy for treatment of stray animals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Justice Ministry says it is drafting a policy paper that will examine a number of legislative and regulatory issues concerned with the ownership, control and management of dogs, including strays.

According to the Justice Ministry, the policy paper will be circulated to the ministries, departments and agencies tasked with regulation of these matters as well as to stakeholders such as the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA).

''The key matters to be addressed by the policy will include the importance of dogs to human health, wellness and security; the regulation of public and private facilities for the humane treatment of dogs; the diversity of dog breeds and propensities; the control of the dog population; the control of stray dogs; and the treatment of dogs that endanger public health,'' the ministry said in a statement today.

It added that an extensive review of current related international and local legislation will also be undertaken by it Legal Reform Department and stakeholder consultations with public and private bodies will inform the policy.

The policy paper comes one year after the Dog (Liability for Attacks) Act 2020 was passed.