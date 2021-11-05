Justice Ministry hands over mobile units to Courts for remote testimonies

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Justice on Friday, handed over two mobile units to the Court Administration Division (CAD) to be used by the courts of Jamaica to facilitate remote testimonies by vulnerable witnesses.

The units, purchased at a cost of approximately $23 million, were handed over to the CAD at a ceremony held at the ministry’s headquarters.

The mobile units are equipped with video conferencing technology that will allow at-risk witnesses to deliver testimonies remotely. This will be facilitated by an end-to-end live link which will be shared with the courts from the remote site. Other features of the units include a wheelchair lift system which will be used to assist persons with mobility issues; storage cupboards and fittings; LED monitors and a 32-inch television.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, emphasised that the mobile units will allow for increased protection of vulnerable witnesses who are reluctant to give evidence because of fear.

“Witnesses who have difficulty coming to court, and victims of certain crimes who do not wish to face the accused in court will be able to use these buses to testify remotely,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes expressed gratitude to the Justice Ministry, noting that the units will optimise victim participation in the justice process.

“The mobile units will allow for increased access to justice as witnesses will be able to participate and have their matters disposed of quickly, fairly and efficiently,” the Chief Justice stated.

The addition of the units to the courts’ existing technological framework forms part of the Justice Ministry’s strategy to provide greater access to justice, improve efficiency in the justice sector and transform the court system into a modern one.

In June 2020, the Justice Ministry, in partnership with the European Union, upgraded the technological infrastructure of the courts with an $85M donation of audio-visual equipment.