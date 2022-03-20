Justice Ministry to rollout dispute resolution campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Justice will shortly undertake a public education campaign focusing on the use of alternative dispute resolution [ADR] methods to settle disputes peacefully outside of the courts.

Approximately $100 million is being provided through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to fund the campaign, as well as other restorative justice activities.

ADR programmes offered through the Ministry include restorative justice and meditation.

Portfolio Minister Delroy Chuck said the Ministry will be going into communities to inform people of these services, and to share successes of the programme.

“Very likely before the end of the month, we will be launching a very vigorous and strong campaign to take justice to the people. The idea behind it is that we are going to be encouraging communities, families and institutions to use ADR to settle their disagreements, their disputes and their conflicts,” he said.

The Minister's comments came following the launch of the International University of the Caribbean, Peace Institute and Extended Learning Centre at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston recently.

“We want members of the community to feel that if they have a conflict, one or both can go to the justice centres and seek help and we will find the professionals to assist them. I think this is important if we are going to secure and maintain peace across communities,” Chuck said.

He added that the public education campaign will seek to address various disputes and emphasise the effectiveness of ADR methods to provide redress and restore relationships.

The Ministry will be partnering with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the execution of the activities surrounding the campaign.