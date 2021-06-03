Justices of the Peace sensitised on domestic and gender-based violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Justice Ministry says it has sensitised Justices of the Peace (JPs) across the island on domestic and gender-based violence.

The virtual sessions were held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and follow a series of violent domestic attacks in the country.

Speaking at the first session on Thursday, May 13, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck urged the JPs to be active players in the reduction of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence [and] partner abuse are really a pandemic at this time. It is absolutely important that every single one of us plays our part to ensure we reduce domestic violence,” he said.

Gender Minister Olivia Grange, who also brought remarks at the session, underscored the importance of the event and assured the gathering that her ministry is working assiduously to ensure women and girls have the support needed through legislation.

Grange charged the JPs to “leave the session with an understanding and an increased awareness of the complexity of gender-based violence and the commitment… required …to support the conflict resolution framework and gender architecture in Jamaica”.

The justice ministry said the sensitisation spanned two sessions and concluded on May 20 with almost 1,000 JPs in attendance. It said topics covered included the national strategic action plan to eliminate gender-based violence in Jamaica; current legislation on domestic violence; proposals to amend laws to protect women and the characteristics of an abuser.

The ministry has been hosting a series of virtual JP sensitisation sessions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic which are expected to increase the capacity of JPs to offer greater support to their communities.

Alternative justice services, the JP Act, estate planning, online services from Tax Administration Jamaica and offerings from the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) are among the sessions from which the JPs have benefitted, the ministry said.