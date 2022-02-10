Justin Gatlin announces retirement

Popular American sprinter Justin Gatlin has announced his retirement from athletics. In a post to his official Instagram page on Thursday night, Gatlin who won 100m gold at the 2017 World Championship in London, scoring a rare victory over Usain Bolt, shared that “from the moment I knew running was a thing…a thing that felt so right, a thing that felt so free, a thing that truly felt like me. I have loved you.”

Chronicling his journey from playground to the world athletic's stage, the sprinter said track and field changed his life.

“With love comes challenges, and you gave so many throughout my career. Some that were easier than others. And some that hurt more than life itself. But through all my ups and downs, victories and losses,

I have loved you Track,” he wrote.

The 27-year-veteran shared that he has gained courage, wisdom and peace along his journey and is now looking forward to the torch being passed. He expressed that he hopes his journey has been an inspiration to people to be “the best versions of themselves.”



“The torch is passed but the love will never fade. On your mark, get set….Gone! Love JGat,” his post ended indicating that he is now looking forward to leaving a legacy that continues to inspire.