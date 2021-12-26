K-9s to assist in search for missing university student in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica – The search for a 27-year-old university student who went missing in the gated community of Orchard in Hopewell, Hanover on Christmas morning will resume at 5:00 Monday with the assistance of K-9 dogs from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Superintendent of police in charge of the Hanover police division, Sharon Beeput confirmed that the dogs will be used in the search for Challene Evans, a University of the West Indies student from the community of Clifton in Hanover who reportedly went missing shortly after 7:00am Saturday.

The young woman had reportedly visited her child's father in Orchard when she ran from the house.

It is reported that the young woman last had a conversation with her father, Kitson Evans, on the phone asking him to come and get her. She reportedly told the father that she was in a river that had no water.

The father told the media that apart from an argument between his daughter and her mother, there was nothing out of the ordinary that raised a red flag.

However, the father said his daughter had told him over the phone that she was not loved.

"So, mi say no man, we love you. How come you say that? She said she doesn't feel it, and when I start to calm her down, she said alright daddy, come for me," stated the father.

However, the father of the man with whom Challene shares her child claimed that the young woman has suicidal tendencies and that's the reason why his son went for the woman and their child.

"She called my son and say she a guh hang harself and they (Challene parents) know everything," Neville 'Bibby' Humphry, who stated that his son and the young woman had broken up in December of last year, told the Jamaica Observer.

On the other hand, the devastated Evans, who is the father of three girls, said he is hoping for the best. He said the incident has "dampened my holiday spirit, bad man. I am devastated. Trust me."

"If she nuh gone out of the community, then we have to fear the worst because 24 hours gone," stated Evans who expressed the hope that she might call again and they will be able to see her.

The search for Challene Evans has received little support from the Orchard community. The area is heavily wooded with several undeveloped lots.