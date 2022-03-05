KC, Excelsior retain their Anthrick Corporate Area titles

Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior Girls easily retained their Anthrick Corporate Area titles on a final day highlighted by a number of records and outstanding performances at the National Stadium.

KC raced to an impressive 507.50 in another dominant all-round display and were 80.5 points ahead of Jamaica College who were second with 427 points. Calabar High finished third on 333.5, well clear of fourth-placed Wolmer's Boys' on 148.5 as Excelsior High on 132 completed the top five.

Excelsior Girls retained their title amassing 429 points and were miles clear of second-placed Immaculate High on 315.5. Wolmer's Girls were third with 248.5 ahead of The Queens School in fourth on 224. St Andrew High sneaked into fifth spot on 104 points.

There were some outstanding performances throughout the two-day championship and the final day started with Camperdown's Roshawn Clarke who was in scintillating form capturing the Class One 400m hurdles in a record 50.31. KC's Antonio Forbes pushed him all the way and was second in 51.16.

KC's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie turned in one of the performances of the day in winning the blue-ribbon Class One, 100m in a record 10.40 seconds, dipping below the previous best of 10.45 held by his schoolmate Roshaun Rowe since 2020.

JC's Handel Roban of St Vincent and the Grenadines smashed the Class One 800m, clocking 1:49.53 and removed Calabar's Kimar Farquharson from the record book, the previous best being 1:49.79.

In Class Three, KC's Nahashon Ruto of Kenya broke the 800m record clocking 2:01.64. This is well below Jaquan Coke's record of 2:02.13 set in 2019.

There were two tied events and both were in record time. In the Class Three 100m, KC's Nyrone Wade and Calabar's Nickecoy Bramwell were inseparable at the line clocking 11.05.

Then in the Class Two 110 hurdle, both Jadan Campbell of KC and Daniel Wright of Excelsior were tied for gold in a record 13.92 clocking.

Kobe Lawrence of Calabar also made his mark with a massive record breaking 19.86m to win the Class One shot put.

KC's impressive Aaron McKenzie soared to 2.13m and took the Class Two high jump to a different level.



The impressive Jaydon Hibbert of KC won the Class One triple and long jumps events. He leapt 15.99m for the triple jump and 7.80m (2.4 mps) for the long jump title.

JC were dominant in the boys' 4x100 capturing the Class One in 40.24 and Class Two in 41.97. Calabar won Class Three in 44.86 while KC romped the Class Four in 46.12.

KC's Ethan Gioko was a lonely runner in the boys 5000m winning with consummate ease in 15:24.36.

On the girls' side, Mickaila Haisley of Immaculate High lowered the Class Two 100m of 12.01 held by Renee Shaw since 2015 to 11.91. Shelly-Ann Taylor of champions Excelsior High also erased the Class Three record clocking 11.54.

Camperdown were also amongst the records as Victoria Christie broke the Class Two shot put record with a throw of 14.33m and her teammate Britannia Johnson took the Class One with a record 14.07m. Jo-Anna Pinnock of St Andrew High broke the Class One long jump record leaping to 5.70m.

In the 4x100 relays, Immaculate High won three of the four events capturing Class One in in 47.02, Class Two in 47.95 and Class Four in 48.98. Excelsior won Class Three in 48.10.

Crystal Coke of The Queen's School won the 3000m in 12:11.21 ahead of her teammate Shenell Simms in 13:10.89.

Excelsior High Girls won the 4x400 in 3:54.66 before JC finished the championship in style winning the 4x400m in a record 3:09.96, in the process erasing Calabar's mark of 3:10.77 set in 2019.