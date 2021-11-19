KC, St Catherine High in Manning Cup deluge at Stadium East

It rained goals at the Stadium East Field on Thursday as Kingston College (KC) and St Catherine High both scored heavy wins in Group C in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup.

KC defeated Clan Carthy High 7-0 while St Catherine High was merciless in their disposal of 10-man St Mary's College, thrashing them by a score of 26-0 in the largest win of the schoolboy football season so far, eclipsing the 20-0 margin of victory by BB Coke High over Mt St. Joseph High in the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup last weekend.

A hattrick from Rojay Nelson, a brace from Christopher Person and one each from Taraj Andrews and Jaheem Johnson helped KC crush Clan Carthy in the opener at Stadium East.

Clan Carthy were able to resist the efforts of KC up to the first water break, but soon after the resumption Nelson broke the deadlock when he scored from close range from a Pearson corner kick from the left. Nelson prodded home the in-swinging corner with his midriff in the 26th minute and then got his second in the first minute of added time at the end of the half, when he squeezed in a shot at the near post.

Eleven minutes after the restart, Nelson drove into the box and fired a low shot that found its way into the goal, through the legs of goalkeeper Damaine Francis to make it 3-0 to KC.

Andrews scored a reflex goal when he reacted quickly to a block by Francis from a Pearson shot to score with a one-time effort, low into the corner of the goal in the 60th minute.

Pearson got his first from the penalty spot three minutes later, scoring with a Panenka style effort, before Johnson thumped home the sixth goal for KC from just inside the box in the 74th minute.

Pearson then closed out the scoring in the match with a drive from just outside the area in the 82nd minute.

St Catherine High had struggled to score in their 1-0 season opening win of the season against Clan Carthy but had no such problems on Thursday as they turned on the tap to full, against the group's whipping boys.

St Mary's had been beaten 13-0 by Wolmer's in their season debut and were put to the sword by double that margin Thursday.

Nickyle Ellis and Joel Palmer both scored six goals while Jevin Parkinson scored four in a totally one-sided affair that bordered on abuse.

St Mary's were already 3-0 down when their starting goalkeeper Tejuani Gilbery was ejected in the 10th minute which only made an already uphill task, that much worse.

St Catherine continued to press forward against the young and inexperienced team and seemed to score on almost every attack.

Things only got from bad to worse for St Mary's when their coach Gregory Walters also saw red after protesting the awarding of a penalty to St Catherine High.

St Catherine continued to pound their opponents to lead 12-0 at the half time break.

If the team from Rock Hall in St Andrew thought their opponents would take it easy on them in the second half, they were in for a rude awakening as they conceded 14 more goals in the second 45 minutes.

Among the scorers for St Catherine High was national youth sprinter Sandrey Davison, who came on in the second half to add his name to the score sheet.

The other Group C game, which was played at Jamaica College, saw Mona High recover from the opening day loss to Kingston College to spank Papine High 10 - 0 as a total of 43 goals were scored in the group on the day.

--Dwayne Richards