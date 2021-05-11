KC, St Jago lead after first Champs finals

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending boys champions Kingston College and St Jago High (girls) are leading after the first finals on Day 1 of the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships, which got underway at the National Stadium this morning. Girls Points Standing after 1 Final 1. St Jago 12 points 2. Holmwood 9 points 3. Hydel 7 points 4. The Queen's School 5 points 5. Edwin Allen 4 points Boys Point Standing after 1 Final 1. Kingston College 11 points 2. Calabar 10 points 3. Jamaica College 6 points 3. Bellefield High 6 points 5. St Jago 4 points

