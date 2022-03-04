KC, XLCR Girls set to take top spots at Corporate Area Championships

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior Girls are well on their ways to successfully defend their Anthrick Corporate Area Championship heading into the final day at the National Stadium.

KC amassed 88 points after seven finals and lead Jamaica College by eight points with the Dark Blues sitting on 80 points.

Former champions Calabar High are third on 54 points ahead of Wolmer's Boys with 17 and Campion College rounding out the top five on 10 points.

In the girls' section after 12 finals, Excelsior High are home and dried, looking pretty on 114.50 points, 47 points ahead of second-placed Immaculate High on 67.50 with Wolmer's High further back in third on 57.50. Queens High on 32 and the Convent of Mercy Alpha with 34 points completed the top five.

But despite holding a narrow eight-point lead, KC are expected to win fairly comfortably having out-numbered JC into the finals on Saturday, especially in Classes Three and Four.

On Day one, six records were broken with J'Voughnn Blake of JC running an impressive 3:53.38 and erased Rivaldo Marshall's 2019 Class One 1500m mark of 3:56.13. Second-placed Handel Roban also of JC was below the previous record clocking 3:54.76 with KC's Gianni Henry third with 3:57.84.

Calabar's Nickecoy Bramwell lowered the Class Three 100m record of 11.13 to 11.10 while Mickaila Haisley of Immaculate High broke the Class Two, 100 record clocking 11.91. Natrece East of Wolmer's Girls lowered the Class Four 200m winning in 25.17.

Malai Cunningham of Wolmer's Girls equalled the Class One high jump mark of 1.70m.

There was no water available for the running of the first finals which were the steeplechase events in the morning but it was later rescheduled and completed in the evening.

Crystal Coke of Queens High won in 8:13.25 minutes ahead of her teammate Shenell Simms in 8:36.23.

Calabar's Nicholas Powers powered home in 6:15.73 to win the male section ahead of the KC pair of Darnel Edwards (6:20.03) and Omar Spencer (6:24.00).

Gabriella Gordon of Excelsior got the morning session ging winning the Class One 1500m in 5:30.47 and her teammate Nickayla Clarke took the Class Three event in 5:02.72. Jeneail Henry of Holy Childhood High captured Class two in 5:13.69.

JC once again got the quinella in the Class Two 1500m courtesy of Rasheed Pryce (4:11.05) and Tyrone Lawson (4:12.11). KC finished third and fourth with Brian Kiprop (4:16.55) and Rekelme Hunter (4:25.33).

KC turned the table in Class Three as Nahashon Ruto won convincingly in 4:23.18 ahead of JC's Glory Clarke with 2:34.73. KC's Jevonne Robinson was third with 4:34.73.

In the field events, KC's Altwayne Bedward won the Class One discus with a throw of 56.31m, just ahead of Calabar's Kobe Lawrence with 56.23m.

JC's Shamar Reid was third with 54.56m.

Amani Phillips of KC took the Class Three long jump with a leap of 5.76m, well clear of Campion College's Nasir McMorris with 5.43m.

Alexia Williams of Immaculate High took the Class 4 long jump with 4.94m while Rhianna Lugg of Excelsior won the Class two high jump with 1.70m.

-Howard Walker